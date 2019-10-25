Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has applied blinkers to his table-topping team

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits his new-look side have exceeded all expectations so far this season.

Posh are top of League One going into tomorrow’s game (October 26) at home to Coventry City despite signing 11 new players and letting 14 go since the end of the last campaign.

Posh also lost their opening two League One matches of the season but have since picked up 27 points from 12 matches to lead the table from Ipswich and Wycombe on goal difference.

“We have done very well so far, but the most important game is always the next one so it’s important we get the blinkers on and stay focused,” Ferguson said.

“There were a lot of changes in the summer. We signed 11 players and recruited well as seven of them were on free transfers. We have also let 14 players go from the squad I inherited so there has been a big turnover.

“All things considered to be where we are is a very good effort. There will be ups and downs, but we want our momentum to carry on for as long as possible.

“I have a lot of belief in the players and in my coaching staff. We are playing well and when we last lost a game we reacted well”

Ferguson now has 24 fit players to choose from as centre-back Sam Cartwright has returned from his loan spell at Kettering. Midfielder Louis Reed limped off in the latter stages of Wednesday night’s win over Accrington, but is expected to play tomorrow.