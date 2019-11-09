Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson frustrated a dominant performance didn’t deliver an FA Cup win

Peteborough United manager Darren Ferguson was frustrated his side didn’t win today’s (November 9) first round FA Cup tie at Stevenage comfortably.

Indeed it took a superb Marcus Maddison strike 12 minutes from tie to earn Posh a replay from a 1-1 draw at the team next-to-bottom of the entire Football League.

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United closes down Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A defensive howler from Dan Butler and Louis Reed enabled Stevenage to take the lead early in the second-half from their only shot on target. The home side failed to win a single corner and yet have earned a replay at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“We battered them at at times,” Ferguson stated. “It was a game we should have won comfortably, even if it was a comfortable 1-0 win.

“They never looked like they would score a goal, but we’ve let in another ridiculously bad goal which then gave them something to hang on to. These errors have to stop. Our goalkeeper has not made a save and yet we almost lost.

“Giving away goals like that regularly is giving us problems. It is going to make us waste a great opportunity to have a great season if we’re not careful. We actually defended well today, but different people are making mistakes in every game. They obviously don’t mean to, but it’s something we have to cut out quickly.

“Marcus has scored a fantastic goal to equalise, but we should have won this game as we dominated pretty much all of it.

“We had a lot of good crossing positions, but rarely beat the first man. It was very frustrating.”

Ferguson had to make a late change to his starting line-up when midfielder Josh Knight dropped out injured. Alex Woodyard replaced him and Ferguson was happy with his contribution and that of teenager Harrison Burrows who replaced injury-victim George Boyd.

The replay is likely to take place at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, November 19.

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday (November 11, from 7pm).