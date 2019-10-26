Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson delighted with his record signing and the second-half display, but a sluggish start concerned him

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson described Mo Eisa as ‘one of the best finishers I’ve ever worked with’ after the club record signing rescued a point from the home match with Coventry City today (October 26) with a lovely 95th-minute goal.

Eisa, a £1.3 million summer capture from Bristol City, struck in the 95th-minute with virtually the last kick of the match at the Weston Homes Stadium to force a 2-2 draw. An impressive Coventry side led twice and went 2-1 ahead with just five minutes to go.

Rival managers Darren Ferguson (left) and Mark Robins before the match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson, who has managed excellent forwards like Dwight Gayle, Craig Mackail-Smnith and Aaron Mclean in the past, admitted Posh were lucky to only trail 1-0 at half-time, but was was pleased with a much-improved second-half performance.

The boss was so unhappy with the start he made a tactical substitution after just 25 minutes.

The draw did drop Posh from first to third as rivals Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers secured away wins.

“I didn’t want that ball to drop to anyone but Mo,” Ferguson admitted. “He is incredibly calm and composed in those situations. Many players would have lashed at the ball in hope, but Mo just passed it into the net as he has done all season.

“I’ve worked with top strikers and some fine finishers and Mo is right up there alongside the best, certainly as a finisher.

“I’ll take the draw as well considering we were twice behind. Any time you get something with a 95th-minute goal you have to take it and move on.

“One of the most important things today was only being 1-0 down at half-time.

“They dominated us, certainly in the first half-hour, when they were walking through us at will.

“I don’t know why, but we looked nervous. We were second to every ball, we lost every fight for possession and when we did get on the ball, we gave it away straight away again.

“It doesn’t matter how much talent you have, you have to be prepared to fight and we didn’t in that first part of the game.

“I was delighted to get to half-time only 1-0 down. We played like a team fighting relegation rather than a team who were top of the league so we just calmed the players down at half-time.

“We were much better in the second-half. We played with much more aggression and when we equalised I felt we would go on and win it. After falling behind again so late though I have to be happy with the draw and it keeps a good run at home going. It’s also one defeat in 13 matches which is good form.

“We deserved our draw against a very good side.

“The season is a third over now and you tend to be where you deserve to be. I’m happy with our position, although we’re a couple of points short of ideal.”

Ferguson hooked left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy after 25 minutes and replaced him with winger Siriki Dembele as Posh matched Coventry’s 3-5-2 formation with the substitute and Marcus Maddison operating as adventurous wing-backs.

“We need to start matches better than we have lately,” Ferguson added. “I was always ready to make a formation change if we started poorly and I had to.

“I was happy to have Siriki and Marcus as wing-backs because they were just playing one-one-one and both are good at that,

“It’s no slight on Frazer who had been cautioned early on. I took off Niall Mason later for the same reason.”

Posh now play two away games at Blackpool next Saturday (November 2) and Shrewsbury on Tuesday, November 5.