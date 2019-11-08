Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes the FA Cup has arrived at the perfect time for his players and he’s backing them to rediscover their best form

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes the FA Cup has arrived at the perfect time for his side.

Posh travel to lowly League Two side Stevenage tomorrow (November 9, 3pm) on the back of successive League One away defeats at Blackpool and Shrewsbury.

Ferguson is confident a change of competition will help his side to return to their best form in what he sees as a tough game against a team 42 places lower in the Football League ladder.

Ferguson is expected to revert to a midfield diamond tomorrow after switching to 4-4-2 for the Shrewsbury match on Tuesday (November 5) with teenager Harrison Burrows in the running to replace injury doubt George Boyd, a former Stevenage player. Loanee Josh Knight is able to play.

But whatever system is deployed the players will need to deliver an improved performance to set Posh on their way to their FA Cup target of a place in the third round draw.

Ferguson said: “We defended badly at Blackpool on Saturday and then our quality went missing at Shrewsbury on Tuesday. Our passing was so slow. We were flat and the tempo was terrible so we need to get back to what we were doing so well for so long.

“The FA Cup has come at a good time. The matchday atmosphere will be different. There will be a different feel to the day and that could help us. Georgraphically it’s a good tie as we will take a lot of fans there.

“Our ambition at the start of the season was to reach the third round at least, but we have a tough first round tie to get through first.

“Stevenage have had a difficult season, but they have picked up some decent results lately so we are in for a tough game. We’ve played them a few times and it’s always been a hard game.

“But it’s all about us tomorrow. We need to rediscover the quality of our passing and cut out the individual errors and I’m sure we will do.”

Posh have under 200 tickets for sale for tomorrow’s game. They go off sale at 3pm today (November 8).