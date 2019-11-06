Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson appeals for calm after back-to-back dismal defeats

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has appealed for calm after back-to-back League One defeats.

Posh went down 4-3 at Blackpool on Saturday and 1-0 at Shrewsbury last night (November 5).

Posh remain third in the table, but that’s unlikely to last as they don’t play another League One game until Burton Albion visit the Weston Homes Stadium on November 23.

“I do feel, for whatever reason, that there is a lot of hysteria around this football club whenever we lose a game,” Ferguson said. “It goes into meltdown

“There is no escaping we have had two disappointing results. We have not been good enough in either game, but we know what we have in this squad and we just have to make sure we find it again.

“People need to calm down. We’re all unhappy we’ve lost two matches. We’ve now started the second block of 15 games exactly how we started the first block by losing the first two and now we need to react in the same way by going on a good run.”