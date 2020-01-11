Peterborough United manager cops the flak after the latest disappointing day as fans ask if he can motivate or organise, while one compares him to Jeremy Corbyn!

Have your say

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admitted after the 0-0 home draw with Gillingham today (January 11) that criticism of results and performances are justified.

And the Posh fans appear to have agree as many turned their ire on Ferguson himself after a dire display from his team.

George Boyd of Peterborough United challenges with Alfie Jones of Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson blamed the weather, difficult opponents and a chronic lack of confidence for another disappointing day.

All comments as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter

‘Has the manager lost the ability to motivate his squad?’

@IanJBryant

‘The manager plays a formation that doesn’t work and has no back-up plan.’

@MarkCol22474959

‘What does the weather have to do with Reed not being able to pass the ball 10 yards, Beevers not being able to head the ball despite being 6ft 3in and Boyd doing nothing again? It’s been excuses after excuses for the last eight games.’

@theperkins

‘A total lack of shape or attacking intent from minute one!’

@timdavison7

‘I’m sick of the diamond!’

@Skydank1

‘The midfield malaise continues’

@_MarkMould

‘The weather & difficult opponents - blimey! Jeremy Corbyn would be proud of that misdirection of reality.’

@Fig428

‘It’s been a typical Posh Christmas and second half of the season. Always been the same.’

@JulianWelch

‘Awful for at least 10 games now. Diamond not working. Eisa awful, Boyd can’t do it anymore. All not recognised by Fergie. That time may be fast approaching. Promising from Taylor I thought.’

@Rutlandspinner

‘We have the players but Ferguson doesn’t have the ability to set them up or change things during a game to positive effect!’

@davidwh1971

‘Dear Peterborough United players. Today was ‘Grassroots Day’ when hundreds of children came to London Road. At the very least they should see effort, commitment, on-field organisation and pride. What they in fact saw was few ideas and much faffing about.’

@TobyWoody