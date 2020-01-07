Peterborough United manager confident patience in the transfer market will be rewarded after double midfield swoop

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes the club will be rewarded for their patience in the transfer market.

Posh announced the signing of Barnet midfielder Jack Taylor for £500k today (January 7) to follow the arrival of midfielder Reece Brown on loan from Huddersfield Town last week. The fee could rise to £1 million depending on appearances and the club’s success.

Reece Brown shoots at goal for Posh against Burnley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Both were long-term targets of Ferguson. Taylor, a graduate from the Chelsea Academy, has signed a four-and-a-half year contract.

Ferguson said: “Jack has played over 100 games including a full season in League Two. He has developed over the years. He can sit in midfield or he can play further forward in an attacking role. He can play anywhere in the diamond which was a real attraction.

“We have been patient, we haven’t panicked and just gone out and signed anyone. Reece and Jack were the two that we wanted and we have managed to get them done.

“They are both long-term targets of mine. I am really looking forward to working with them both.”

Taylor scored nine goals for Barnet this season including one in his farewell appearance for Barnet against Halifax on Saturday.

Taylor, who could make his Posh debut against Gillingham at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (January 11), said:

“I wanted to kick-on this season and it has gone okay for me. I don’t know anyone at the club so the first day will be about meeting my new team-mates and getting out there on the training ground. It is a good opportunity for me and I am really pleased to get it done.

“I feel I am ready to make the step up.”

Brown made his debut in Saturday’s 4-2 FA Cup third round defeat at Burnley.