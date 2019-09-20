Peterborough United manager confident last season’s Doncaster controversy will have no bearing on Saturday’s big match

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists the controversial events at Doncaster Rovers last season will have no bearing on tomorrow’s League One fixture at the Keepmoat Stadium (September 21, 3pm).

Posh were beaten 3-1 last March in battle between two sides gunning for the play-offs after suffering a first-half red card and the concession of a goal following Doncaster’s refusal to return the ball after it had been deliberately put out of play by visiting goalkeeper Conor O’Malley. Doncaster’s former Posh boss Grant McCann was adamant his team had done nothing wrong.

George Boyd could return to the Posh side at Doncaster

Ferguson. a former Doncaster manager, also appeared to be taunted by home player Mallik Wilks and the Posh fans were angered by provocative gestures by a home substitute as well as the goal-scoring celebrations of one-time Posh player Kieran Sadlier. Significantly most of the protaganists have moved on and Posh are only likely to field three players who took part in that match, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney and Joe Ward.

“I’m not thinking about what happened last season at all,” Ferguson said. “I enjoyed my time as manager there, but going back to a former club doesn’t affect me in any way. I want to win this game like any other game.

“I’m looking forward to a good game against a strong, technical side who play on a good pitch in an excellent stadium. We will have a huge away following and we are playing very well so all I’m anticipating is a high quality match between two good sides.

“Doncaster have changed from last season. They have a different manager and different players, but they still have good quality and they will still play an attractive style.

“They have scored plenty of late goals which is no accident. The manager had drilled resilience into them. They will keep going to the final whistle. They will be a tough nut to crack, but we will have a right go.

“We are in a good place though. We weren’t at our best at Tranmere on Tuesday night, but we didn’t get beaten by a side who played very well.

“I’m pretty satisfied with our position after eight games, especially as we lost the first two games. We are unbeaten in six and heading in the right direction.

“We had some good feedback from the players about where it went wrong on Tuesday and as long as the players keep listening and wanting to learn and improve I am happy.”

Left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy is fit and available for the game after a four-match absence with a calf injury and midfielder George Boyd is also in contention after making good progress from the hamstring issue that has kept him out of the last two matches.

Posh are hopeful 2,000 away fans will travel to the match.