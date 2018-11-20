Peterborough United manager comes out fighting following criticism of a poor performance

Keep calm and carry on... that was the message from Posh boss Steve Evans after witnessing doom and gloom predictions following last Saturday’s frustrating 1-1 League One home draw with bottom club Bradford City.

Substitute Ivan Toney rescued a point with a second-half equaliser, but the draw dropped Posh a place to fourth and the slide is set to continue according to the most negative of the club’s fans.

Ivan Toney scores for Posh against Bradford City.

They point to one home win in the last seven outings as proof that Posh will repeat last season’s mid-table finish which followed a fast start.

But Evans is having none of that.

“We have endured a bad weekend, but we fight on,” Evans stated.

“I know criticism is part of the game, but a lot of it has been misplaced.

“We are fourth, we are goal difference away from third and just two points from second. We have also made progress in two cups.

“If I’d asked anyone in July if that would have been an acceptable position towards the end of November with a completely new squad I doubt anyone would have said ‘no’, but expectations go through the roof when I join a club.

“Our next two games are at Coventry and at home to AFC Wimbledon and if we win both we will be averaging two points per game again. And they are definitely two games we can win.

“Obviously we didn’t play well on Saturday and ended up with a disappointing result. Days like that happen in football. It happened to Sunderland as well last weekend.

“I said in July there would be inconsistencies with so many new players and I’ve said it every month since. I said it when we were top of the table in August and it’s still true now. We will be a stronger side in the second half of the season. That’s been true of all the teams I’ve managed.”

A win for Posh at Coventry on Friday (November 23) would move them back up to second. Their main promotion rivals don’t play until Saturday.