Peterborough United manager clarifies his post-match comments, but still believes his team should have beaten Coventry

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has clarified his post-match comments from Friday’s 1-1 League One draw at Coventry City...but he remains adamant his team should have won the game.

Evans’ immediate assertion that Posh gave Coventry ‘a good hiding’ drew criticism from fans of both teams. Posh took the lead through Ivan Toney in the 90th minute, but Coventry equalised straight from the restart to the frustration of the visiting camp.

Jason Cummings (left) could start for Posh against Wimbledon.

Evans insists his comments referred to the quality of scoring chance his side created rather than the general flow of the game. BBC statistics claimed Coventry enjoyed 55% possession and won the corner count 8-4, but both teams registered 15 shots on goal.

Posh are fifth following the weekend results, but only two points off second place. If Posh beat next-to-bottom Wimbledon at the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (November 27, 7.45pm) they are guaranteed to move up one spot as second-placed Sunderland host third-placed Barnsley.

“I should have clarified my comments after the game,” Evans stated. “We created far more good scoring chances than Coventry, even though they often looked the more fluent side in midfield.

“That’s why I felt we should have won. The fact we scored in the 90th minute and still didn’t win was a frustration.

“We counted eight good scoring chances for us when we watched the game back. They had one good chance early in the second half, but our goalkeeper made two saves all game whereas their goalkeeper won four man-of-the-match awards, including from the Football League paper who watch the game as a neutral.

“To read afterwards from some media that we ‘hardly threatened their penalty area’ was very disappointing because it was so inaccurate.

“Marcus Maddison should have scored after five minutes, Matty Godden had two chances in the first-half which the goalkeeper did well to keep out and Ivan Toney had a header from a corner that the goalkeeper also somehow blocked.

“Matty had a couple of chances in the second half and then were the headers inside the penalty area for Ivan and Mark O’Hara. Ivan’s was a bad miss, but he made up for it with a terrific finish which should have won us the points.

“We didn’t defend their goal well enough, but on the whole the back four and goalkeeper did well as Coventry got themselves into many promising positions but didn’t create much.

“It’s been a frustrating little run in the league, but a point at Coventry is not a bad result and we are still in a great position with two home games to come.

“We watched Wimbledon on Saturday and they deserved to beat Southend. They will be tough opponents, but we know what we have to do to beat them.”

Evans is expected to freshen his side up tomorrow. Striker Jason Cummings could start after creating Toney’s goal at Coventry with an excellent piece of play, while Siriki Dembele could also be recalled to the starting line-up.