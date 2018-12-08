Peterborough United manager blasts individual errors as more home points slip away

Peterborough United boss Steve Evans blamed individual errors for the club’s failure to climb into third place in League One today (December 8).

Posh twice led lowly Oxford United - a team without a League One away win all season - but twice conceded equalisers. The visitors clinched a 2-2 draw with an 88th minute penalty from James Henry after a needless foul by Colin Daniel - one of the few decisions made by referee Charles Breakspear that provoked no argument.

Ivan Toney is congratulated by Posh teammates for his goal against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ivan Toney - with his sixth goal in seven games - and Siriki Dembele - with a terrfic hit from 25 yards - put Posh in charge, but substitute Jason Cummings missed a sitter with his side 2-1 up.

Posh, who haven’t lost any of their last eight competitive matches, remain fourth and have a four-point gap to fifth, but a win would have taken them above Sunderland into third as the promotion favourites’ game at Accrington was abandoned.

Posh have now won just four of 11 home League One matches.

“It’s game over if Jason scores and it’s game over if Colin doesn’t lunge in and conceded an obvious penalty,” Evans moaned. “Even with Jason’s miss we should still have seen the game out comfortably. Colin’s had a rush of blood and that’s the third time this season he’s conceded a penalty doing that this season.

Oxford's James Henry makes it 1-1 with a great strike. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We had five or six blue shirted defenders in our penalty area. We think there should be an offside at the start of the move, but Ryan Tafazolli then does well before Colin’s made a poor decision.

“It’s very frustrating obviously. We have dominated so many games recently, but we are not winning them all. I know last season a long unbeaten run with lots of draws was celeberated wildly, but we’re not doing that.

“We should have won this game comfortably. We started so well. Ivan has scored a great goal and Matt Godden should have scored again 30 seconds later. Oxford then rode their luck with a few rebounds, saves and penalty claims not given, but to be fair Oxford finished the first half the better and scored a great goal. Goals breed confidence and if we had scored the second one like we deserved we would have won easily.

“We were the better team in the second half. Both teams worked hard, but Siriki’s superb goal should have won us the game. Jason’s finishing was superb in training yesterday, but it wasn’t today. He could have scored twice, but at the moment Ivan’s the only reliable finisher we have.

“Oxford should have been down to 10 men in the first-half as Jamie Mackie has delivered two deliberate elbows. I’m not allowed to say what I really think about the referee, but I think I can say he was horrendous.”

Posh are next in action at Bradford City in an FA Cup second round replay on Tuesday (December 11). They are back in League One acton at Shrewsbury next Saturday (Decemeber 15).