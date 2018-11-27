Peterborough United manager banned from the technical area

Have your say

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has been banned from the technical area for tonight’s League One clash with AFC Wimbledon (November 27).

Evans collected his fourth yellow card of the season during Friday’s 1-1 draw at Coventry City triggering a one-game suspension under new FA rules introduced at the start of this season.

Evans can still address his team before, during and after the game.

Evans was also cautioned during the games against Gillingham, Accrington Stanley and Charlton.

Posh assistant manager Paul Raynor is currently on three yellow cards, one short of a ban.