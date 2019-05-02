Peterborough United manager backs his players to hold their nerve on the final day of the League One season.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is adamant his players will hold their nerve as the battle for the League One play-offs goes to the last day of the season.

Posh followed an abject display in losing 3-0 at Walsall last Saturday with a superb performance in a thrilling 3-2 win at promotion contenders Portsmouth on Tuesday (April 30).

Posh manager Darren Ferguson (right) before the win at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Pompey fought back from 2-0 down to draw level in a game both teams had to win, but Ivan Toney struck his second goal of the game to seal a famous Posh win.

Posh now need to beat Burton Albion at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (May 4, 5.30pm kick off) and hope Grant McCann’s Doncaster don’t beat Coventry City at the Keepmoat Stadium to pinch sixth spot and a place in the play-offs.

“There will be a lot of pressure at our place and at Doncaster and it could come down to who holds their nerve best,” Ferguson said.

“We are still not favourites, but we’ve succeeded in taking it to the final game when anything could happen.

“Us and Doncaster both have tricky games, but days like this are why we are involved in football.

“I love to be involved at the end of a season. I loved the Portsmouth match as there was no much riding on it.

“Hopefully we will have a packed stadium on Saturday and I’m confident my players will hold their nerve again on another big occasion.

“It’s not an easy game as Burton are a very good side who have had some good results lately, but we know what we have to do and hopefully we can transfer some pressure onto Doncaster.”

Midfielders George Cooper and Louis Reed missed the Portsmouth game because of injury while striker Matt Godden was absent because of illness. Godden and Reed could return against Burton, but the performances of Toney and Josh Knight at Fratton Park are likely to keep them on the substitutes’ bench.

Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli revealed he returned to the side at Portsmouth despite a fracture in his knee.

He will be monitored ahead of the Burton game.