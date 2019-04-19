Peterborough United manager admits play-offs dream is hanging by a thread

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits his side’s League One play-off hopes are hanging by a thread after they conceded a last-gasp equaliser at Fleetwood today (April 29).

Fleetwood substitute Ashley Hunter struck in the final minute after Posh made a rare defensive blunder. Centre-back Rhys Bennett headed an aimless long ball out of play unnessarily and Fleetwood scored from the long throw.

Posh had led through Marcus Maddison’s fourth goal in four games, but he also saw a weak first-half penalty saved. Posh also struck the crossbar twice, but a run if three straight wins and three clean sheets came to an ill-time end.

Posh are four points behind Doncaster who sit in the last play-off place. They were playing Sunderland in a later kick off.

“The reality is the result is not good enough for us,” Ferguson said. “We really had to win today and against Sunderland on Monday and I felt we could do that.

“I now face a big task in picking the players up as that was physically and mentally tough to take today.

“It hurts because the goal we conceded was completely avoidable. There was no danger to us, but we head the ball out of play knowing they have a lad with a good long throw. There was no communication, our lad just needed to be told not to head it.

“But the game should have been done and dusted by then. The chances we’ve missed at 1-0 have proved costly.

“It’s very damaging. We can still do it, but we will have to win all four matches to have any chance.”

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli pulled out of the game after the warm-up, but Ferguson was pleased with on-loan Josh Knight’s performance as his replacement.

Posh expect their biggest home crowd of the season when Sunderland visit the ABAX Stadium on Easter Monday (April 22, 3pm).