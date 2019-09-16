Peterborough United manager admits a point was the most his team deserved at Tranmere

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson watched his side throw away a two-goal lead at Tranmere Rovers tonight (September 17), but admitted a point was the most his side deserved.

When Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney scored within 80 seconds of each other at the start of the second half it looked odds on Posh would secure a fifth straight League One win.

But Paul Mullin and Ollie Banks scored terrific goals to drag Tranmere level with 20 minutes to go and in the end Posh were happy to take a point that kept them sixth in League One.

“Having a two-goal lead and not winning is obviously disappointing,” Ferguson stated. “But from 2-2 with 20 minutes to go and with Tranmere’s tails up and the crowd up for it, I was pleased we didn’t lose. Some teams might have gone under, but we didn’t.

“We didn’t deserve more than a point, but from 2-0 up we should obviously win. We had a minute of brilliance which should have been enough to win the game, but sometimes you have to hold your hands up and admire the opposition.

“We didn’t keep it 2-0 for long enough. Their first goal was a key moment as it gave them a lift at a time when we fancied we would pick them off.

“We could have done more to stop the cross and the header for the first goal, but the second Tranmere goal was a magnificent strike.

“The game then became very stretched which suited us at times, but not at other times as they just launched the ball forwards very quickly. You’re just hoping you get a moment of magic to win the game, but it wasn’t to be. It was like an FA Cup tie at times.

“It’s still 13 points from 15 which is a great return and we will pick ourselves up and go again at Doncaster on Saturday.

“I won’t be critical of the lads. Tranmere away on a Tuesday night is always very tough and the players gave the club everything again.

“They played three centre-backs and their system caused us more problems than our system caused them. MK Dons played three centre-backs against us and we outplayed them, but Tranmere’s wing-backs were more aggressive.

“That’s what League One is like though. It’s a tough league and you are not going to play well every game. When you don’t play well you have to grind results out.

“There was disappointment in not winning a penalty in the first-half when Marcus Maddison was fouled, but then the referee gave Marcus nothing all game so it became difficult for him. We;ve seen it back and it was definitely a penalty.

“Our two goals were superbly taken by two strikers who look like they are going to score goals. Another assist for Joe Ward pleased me and Frankie Kent looked easy on the eye as well as making some great blocks.

“It was important we didn’t lose from two goals up so we will take that and move on.”

Posh are at Doncaster, who lost for the first time this season at home to Blackpool tonight, on Saturday (September 21)