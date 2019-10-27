Peterborough United man-of-the-match Marcus Maddison’s frank assessment of the draw with Coventry City as he says team needs to adapt better to difficult circumstances

Peterborough United’s man-of-the-match Marcus Maddison didn’t pull any punches during his media interview following a 2-2 League One draw with Coventry City at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (October 26).

Maddison, who bagged his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot, admitted his side could have been well adrift at half-time and suggested Posh need to adapt better to difficult circumstances.

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United scores from the penalty spot against Coventry. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh required a last-gasp goal from record signing Mo Eisa to claim a point. Eisa, Maddison and Ivan Toney now have 30 goals between them already this season.

The draw did drop Posh from first to third in the table, but relief was the overriding emotion in the home dressing room after the game.

“We’re treating the draw like a victory,” Maddison admitted. “It was a tough game and we’ve managed to scrape a point despite not playing at all well at home.

“We could have been three or four goals down at half-time. Their strikers held the ball up well, they passed well between the lines. They looked a good side, but our performance helped them look that good.

“It’s hard to put a finger on why we started so slowly. They pressed us high up the pitch and when that happens we shouldn’t just pass it around like we’ve been told we should play the ball longer. Instead we kept losing the ball.

“We were much better in the second-half. I was glad to contribute. I was nervous before the penalty because it was important we got level.

“We’ve now got 30 goals between the top three. We are very dangerous together.”

Maddison started and finished this match in the number 10 role, either side of a spell as a wing-back as manager Darren Ferguson changed formations from a midfield diamond to 3-5-2 in an attempt to cope with Coventry’s fast start.

“Coventry had an attacking left wing-back and I was an attacking right wing-back and I thought I did well out there,” Maddison added.

“I enjoyed the conditions. The ball zipped around and defenders make mistakes when it’s wet.”

Toney and Eisa are joint top scorers in League One with 11 goals apiece. Maddison is joint fourth top scorer.