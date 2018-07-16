Peterborough United make a surprise sale to Salford City

Have your say

Peterborough United have sold attacking midfielder Danny Lloyd to newly-promoted Salford City.

The clubs agreed an undisclosed fee and Lloyd has signed a three year contract with the ambitious non-league club.

Danny Lloyd scores for Posh at Bradford City in a League One match last Boxing Day.

It’s a shock move as Lloyd enjoyed a decent first season at Posh scoring 13 goals, despite starting just 25 matches following a summer move from Stockport County. The 26 year-old scored a hat-trick in an FA Cup tie at Tranmere.

Lloyd was not one of the many players placed on the transfer list by manager Steve Evans at the end of last season.

Posh expect midfielder Gwion Edwards’ move to Championship side Ipswich Town to be completed soon. The clubs have reportedly agreed a £700,000 fee.