Peterborough United made hard work of beating rock-bottom Bolton Wanderers, but the manager was delighted with the display

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insisted he was delighted with the performance of his players even though they made hard work of beating rock-bottom Bolton Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium today (December 14).

A first-half header from Ivan Toney clinched a 1-0 win and moved third-placed Posh to within a point of the automatic promotion places ahead of a huge game at fourth-placed Bristol Rovers next Saturday (December 21). Rovers won 2-1 at second-placed Ipswich Town today.

Serhat Tasdemir in action on his full Football League debut for Posh against Bolton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh missed a host of scoring chances in the first hour of the match before a nervy final 30 minutes, although Bolton created just one scoring chance of their own.

“Getting a second goal is always crucial,” Ferguson said. “And we didn’t manage it today even though we created lots of chances.

“By not scoring again it gave Bolton confidence and it made sure their fans got involved in the game, which they did.

“But we saw it out fairly comfortably apart from one free header and I am delighted with that.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson acknowledges the supporters after the win over Bolton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“The approach of the players was first class. I was very, very pleased with them.

“December and March are the two most crucial months in the season for me and we have taken seven points from the first three games of this month.

“We played very well for the most part today. If we had got the second goal I’m sure it would have been a more comfortable win.

“Teams always have a spell in a match and Bolton had theirs in the second-half. It was important we kept our concentration and we did.

“Christy Pym just had a couple of routine saves to make and it’s another clean sheet. I keep saying it, but if we keep clean sheets we will win because we have goals in us.

“We only scored one today, but it was a very good one. That was a tough header Ivan took on.

“Bolton are a better side than people might realise. They are not bottom because of their current squad. They have some good players so I am delighted we beat them quite comfortably in the end.”

Ferguson stuck with the 3-4-1-2 formation that served the side well at Portsmouth last week, but Idris Kanu was forced out of the starting line-up after picking up a nasty eye injury in training yesterday.

Serhat Tasdemir was handed his first Football League start with Joe Ward also returning to the side as a wing-back.

Defender Nathan Thompson was taken off early in the match after picking up a thigh injury.