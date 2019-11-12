Peterborough United live: Posh v Cambridge United: Ten changes for Posh and a 17 year-old full debutant

Have your say

Peterborough United have made 10 changes to their starting line-up for tonight’s Leasing.com Trophy game against Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium (November 12).

Harrison Burrows is the only survivor from Saturday’s FA Cup draw at Stevenage, He is joined in the starting line-up tonight by fellow 17 year-old Ricky-Jade Jones who is making his full Posh debut.

Centre-back Rhys Bennett skippers Posh. Posh have already qualified for the knockout stages as group winners, but Cambridge have already been eliminated.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Joe Ward, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Sam Cartwright, Rhys Bennett, Kyle Barker, Harrison Burrows, Serhat Tasdemir, Siriki Dembele, Idris Kanu, Ricky-Jade Jones. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Bobby Copping, Archie Jones, Luke Harris, Benjamin Mensah, Brad Rolt, Shaun Ruzvidzo.

Cambridge United: Callum Burton, Leon Davies, Harry Darling, George Taft, Harrison Dunk, Paul Worman, Paul Lewis, George Maris, Jordan Norville-Williams, Harvey Knibbs, Andrew Dallas. Substitutes: Dimitar Mitov, Daniel Jones, Smitov, Marc Richards.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

