Peterborough United linked with Colchester pair

Peterborough United have had bids accepted for Colchester United pair Sammie Szmodics and Frankie Kent, according to the Colchester Gazette.

Szmodics is an atacking midfielder and Kent is a ball-playing centre-back.

Sammie Szmodics (right) playing against Posh.

Any fees involved have not been reported, but both players are thought to be entering the final year of their current deals. Colchester took the option of an extra season on Szmodics at the end of last season to avoid losing him for a compensation fee rather than a transfer fee.

Posh could have switched their attention to Kent after their £600k bid for Oldham central defender George Edmundson fell though earlier this week.

Szmodics had reportedly been a transfer target of Bristol City. He’s scored 40 goals in 164 games for Colchester, but 28 of those goals have arrived in the last two seasons.

Kent, like Szmodics, came through the Colchester youth system and has made 141 appearances for his sole professional club. He has scored eight career goals.

Posh declined to comment on the reports, although chairman did describe it as ‘silly season’ when the link was mentioned to him on Twitter today (June 18).