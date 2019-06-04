Peterborough United linked with a £400K move for a League Onbe midfielder.

Have your say

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for Shrewsbury Town midfielder Oliver Norburn.

The Shropshire Star has reported Posh have had a £400K bid rejected by the Shrews.

Norburn (26) scored 11 times last season, although eight of his goals came from the penalty spot, including one at Posh. He was later sent off in that game.

Norburn became Shrewsbury’s record signing when moving from Tranmere last summer. He has two years on a three-year contract left.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said on Twitter earlier today (June 4) no transfers would be taking place between Posh and Shrewsbury.

Posh have already signed six players since the end of last season. They are in the market for a creative midfielder.