Peterborough United letter: ‘The club is not buying the stadium back from Peterborough City Council’

One Peterborough United fan is concerned about the proposed stadium purchase...

Sir,

As you reported in your exclusive story on July 31, Peterborough City Council and the Peterborough United FC owners signed a ‘stadium purchase heads of agreement’ which will most likely lead to the stadium being sold in a few weeks.

The ground will be bought by an investment company controlled by the three owners, according to them.

The football club, which is constituted as Peterborough United Football Club Ltd, is not buying the stadium as many people seem to believe and how it is often described.

Perhaps the best way of understanding the crucial difference is that if for any reason the owners of the club were no longer interested in owning and funding the club they could sell it without the stadium.

If they did they would therefore still own the stadium and would be able to rent it commercially to the new club owners as landlords.

Equally, they could sell the stadium to another party or sell the stadium and club, potentially to different parties.

The club would then have a new landlord which carries risks and potentially negative long term consequences in the way that it has for Oxford United, and for Coventry City who have been forced out of their ground for the current season.

There are many other examples over the years.

Peter Lloyd