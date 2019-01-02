Peterborough United let on-loan player go and the latest on Lee Tomlin

Attacking midfielder Jamie Walker has left Peterborough United and returned to Championship side Wigan Athletic at the end of his loan spell.

Scottish international Walker scored during an impressive Posh debut in a 3-3 Checkatrade Trophy draw at MK Dons in September, but failed to gain a regular place in the starting line-up.

Posh transfer target Lee Tomlin.

Walker scored just one other goal, in a 4-2 League One win at Gillingham, in six starts. The 25 year-old also made nine substitute appearances.

Posh manager Steve Evans is trying to free up room in his seventh-placed squad for new signings.

On-loan Leeds United left-back Tyler Denton is expected to stay at Posh after forcing his way back into the starting line-up in the last two matches.

On-loan Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is also expected to remain at the ABAX Stadium unless his parent club want him to move elsewhere.

Posh are waiting on Cardiff to sign off a loan deal for former London Road favourite Lee Tomlin.

“I haven’t caught up with Barry Fry yet,” Evans told the Peterborough Telegraph today (January 2). “The last I heard Barry was waiting for Neil Warnock to reply.

“Lee has been with us for a few weeks and he’s trained well. We’ve certainly got him looking fitter.

“Anyone we sign has to be ready to play. It’s obvious we need to strength in certain areas and we are working hard on that. I’d like to be stronger before we play Rochdale in out next League One match.”

Evans did admit to being a fan of attacking midfielder Jack Payne who is currently starring on loan for Bradford City from Huddersfield Town, but he insists there is nothing in a weekend report linking Posh with a move for the 24 year-old who may move to a different League One club.