Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson ‘overwhelmed’ by support as fundraisers organised to support his fight with motor neurone disease

Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson admitted he has been “overwhelmed” by the huge support shown to him after he revealed he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Posh fans and the football community have come together to show their affection for the club’s record appearance holder who lives in Bretton with his wife Helen.

Money is now being raised for Tommy as he fights the incurable condition, with a number of events being organised and an online fundraising page set up.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson dedicated the club’s 6-0 thrashing of Rochdale on Saturday to the 75-year-old, who was at the match, while fans sang his name.

The affable club legend, who wanted to apologise for the time it is taking to reply to messages of support, said: “It’s just been absolutely incredible. Since I’ve been at the club I have always loved the supporters. When i was captain for a short while I took the players out there to meet the public - that’s what should be done.

“These are people that have supported the club year after year since they were boys and girls. I’m so proud to be part of the supporters.

“My phone has not stopped. I’m sitting here in the garden with my daughter just trying to get through the messages. It takes you aback.

“The crowd singing my name at London Road on Saturday, I had to fight the tears back.

“My daughter rang me and said ‘have you seen what Darren said?’

“I said ‘no, I have not’ and she said ‘look it up’, so I did.

“He was talking about the game and that’s what I thought she meant, then it went into the message (about dedicating the win). It was absolutely brilliant.

“Alex (Harris) the commercial manager, (chief executive) Bob Symns , the chairman (Darragh MacAnthony) - I’ve had so much kindness from everybody.”

Events coming up include a dinner at the Holiday Inn, while a football match is also being organised.

Money raised will help a man who made 559 appearances for Posh stay in his home when his condition worsens.

He added: “People are ringing me up saying ‘let’s see if we can put something together’.

“A lot of the money raised will be to help me as I will need special care and want to stay at home.

“I will need help to manage stairs and get out of the shower.

“But I’m not going to give in. I’ve had a few challenges in my life and I won’t give in.”

Fundraiser

The chairman of the Peterborough Independent Supporters Association (PISA), Adi Mowles, has now set up a crowdfunding page which aims to raise £5,000 for Tommy, who currently lives off his pension.

He said: “Like all Posh fans, and indeed anyone who knows Tommy, I was devastated by the news of his diagnosis.

“We’d previously discussed sorting something out for his 50th year at Posh but various things got in the way. Now he has gone public with the tragic news there will be lots of events planned to raise funds to look after the man, the club legend.”

To donate to the crowdfunding appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tommyrobsonposhlegend.

A Take That tribute night is being held at Childers in Station Road, Whittlesey, to raise money for Tommy Robson.

The fundraiser is being held on Saturday, October 12 from 8pm.

Peterborough United are sponsoring the event, with tickets costing £12.

A raffle is also being held and raffle prizes are being sought. Anyone wanting to buy a ticket or donate a raffle prize should call 07526664949 or visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tommyrobsonposhlegend.

Meanwhile, Tommy will be the guest speaker at the Posh senior citizens event on Monday, September 30 (noon to 2pm) in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite.