Peterborough United legend returns to the club

A Peterborough United legend has returned to help the club in their push for promotion from League One.

Aaron Mclean, a star striker during manager Darren Ferguson’s first spell at the club, will coach the Posh forwards on an informal basis for the rest of the season.

Posh striker Matt Godden has been short of goals.

The 35 year-old is keen to get into coaching after a strong playing career which included 85 goals in 206 games for Posh in two spells. He was a key player in Posh back-to-back promotions under Ferguson between 2007-09 before he was sold to Hull for £1.5 million in January 2011.

Mclean is the fifth highest scorer in the club’s Football League era behind Jim Hall, Tommy Robson, Craig Mackail-Smith and Terry Bly. He was involved in the pre-match warm-up at Doncaster.

“Aaron seems to have snuck in through the back door,” Ferguson joked. “But I knew he is keen to get into coaching so I am happy for him to work here for the rest of the season.

“He’s a great character to have around and he will be a big help to myself and Gavin Strachan on the training field.”

Main Posh strikers Ivan Toney and Matt Godden have scored 32 goals between them, but Toney has netted just one League One goal in 2019 and Godden has just one League One goal to his name since October 13.