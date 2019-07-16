Peterborough United legend George Boyd could play at Stevenage and the hosts have signed a former Posh player

Have your say

Peterborough United have not ruled out an appearance from latest signing George Boyd in tonight’s (July 16) friendly at his former club Stevenage (7.45pm).

Boyd only signed a two-year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday and has only had two days of pre-season training, but is expected to travel with the squad.

Tyler Denton in acvtion for Posh last season.

Posh signed Boyd from Stevenage for a then non-league transfer record of £265,000 in Janauary, 2007.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson will try and give those players who only played 30 minutes in Saturday’s friendly win at Kettering 60 minutes tonight and vice versa.

Star winger Marcus Maddison is back in training, but is unlikely to feature against League Two opposition tonight.

Stevenage have signed left-back Tyler Denton from Leeds United. He spent last season on loan at Posh.

Admission is £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for juniors.