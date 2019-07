Have your say

Peterborough United have today (July 5) launched their new home shirt for the 2019-20 season.

The new shirt is modelled here by Posh striker Ivan Toney.

The shirt can be purchased online now at www.theposhonlinestore.com and from the club shop from noon until 7pm today.

The club shop will also be open from 10am-3pm tomorrow (July 6),

The 2019-20 away shirt will be launched later this month.

Kit prices are: Adult shirt £45, junior shirt £34, adult shorts £22, junior shorts £20, socks £10.