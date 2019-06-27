Peterborough United latest: McCann wants Maddison

Championship club Hull City have made an enquiry about star Peterborough United player Marcus Maddison.

But the Tigers, who are now managed by former Posh boss Grant McCann, have been told there is no way the 25 year-old will be allowed to leave unless the £2.5 million buyout clause in his contract is triggered.

Posh intend to negotiate a new contract with Maddison during the club’s pre-season trip to La Manga next month. His current deal expires at the end of next season.

“Hull have been in touch,” Posh director of football Barry Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph. “It wasn’t Grant as he doesn’t deal with transfers.

“They asked how much we would want for him and I said they would have to match the buyout clause in his contract. If they do that we couldn’t stop him leaving if he wanted to go.

“Hull haven’t been back with a bid, but we are confident we can keep Marcus anyway.

“He’s a special player and is settled here.”

Maddison has been at Posh for five years scoring 52 goals in 223 appearances, but he’s also provided a huge number of goal assists.

League One rivals Sunderland have also been linked with a move for Maddison this summer.

Hull are the club who made a late bid to beat Posh to the signing of Colchester centre-back Frankie Kent.