Peterborough United latest: 50/50 that Marcus Maddison signs a new Posh contract

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony rates it a 50/50 chance that Marcus Maddison will sign a new contract at the club before the start of the new season

Posh are keen to tie down the 25 year-old amid growing interest from Championship clubs, although MacAnthony believes Grant McCann’s Hull City, who have enquired about the player, have a ‘slim-to-none’ chance of landing the player.

Maddison has a £2.5 million release clause in his current Posh deal, but Hull are not thought to be willing to pay that much.

Maddison has one year left on his current contract. Posh plan to hold talks with the winger during the training camp in La Manga next week.

MacAnthony discussed Maddison with Posh fans during an impromptu ‘q & a’ on his busy Twitter account over the weekend.

During that session the Posh chairman insisted he had no regrets about sacking McCann and that George Boyd would not be returning to London Road.