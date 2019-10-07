Peterborough United Ladies to tackle higher level opposition again as they try and reach the first round proper of the FA Cup

Peterborough United Ladies must beat higher-level opposition again to reach the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup for the first time.

Posh have been drawn at home against Midland National League side The New Saints in the final qualifying round. The tie will take place on October 27.

Action from the Women's FA Cup tie between Stevenage and Posh. Photo: Gary Reed.

Posh had ensured that their name was in the hat with a 2-1 victory away to Stevenage Ladies yesterday. Stevenage, like the Saints, play a division higher than Posh.

Posh were sluggish in the opening part of the game and Stevenage were more dominant although failed to create any clearcut opportunities.

Posh grew into the game and after half-an-hour went 1-0 up. A fine move which saw Keir Perkins’ driven cross met impressively by strike partner Donna McGuigan, who scored on her first return to her former club. Posh held the lead going into the half-time break.

Posh continued to probe in the second half and created more chances, but were unable to find the back of the net - partly thanks to some fine saves from the Stevenage goalkeeper. Stevenage started to threaten as well and saw one effort ricochet off the top of the crossbar. Stevenage grabbed the equaliser in the 65th minute when Posh failed to fully clear a corner.

Action from Posh Ladies' 2-1 win at Stevenage in the FA Cup. Photo: Gary Reed.

Posh responded well to conceding and some more excellent work from Perkins, whose almost identical cross from the assist in the first half, was this time met by Megan Parrett who smashed the ball into the roof of the net with 10 minutes to play, to make it 2-1.

Posh stood firm in the closing minutes to go through.

Emma Stevenson was nominated as player-of-the-match.

Squad: Lusk, Lewis, Patrick, Stevenson, Parrett, Challis, McConville, Pendred, Dodwell, Perkins, McGuigan, Beckett, Crawford, Macnicol, Kiely.