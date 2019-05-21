Peterborough United Ladies to grace the ABAX Stadium

Peterborough United Ladies complete a splendid season with a prestigious friendly against Solihull Moors at the ABAX Stadium on Sunday (May 26, 7pm kick off).

Posh won the Northants County Cup and finished runners-up in the East Midlands Womens Premier Division and tghey are hoping for a bumper crowd to help them celebrate an excellent campaign.

Posh Ladies celebrate their Northants County Cup success. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The club have been working with local junior girl’s teams, organisations and primary schools in the lead-up to the game. Posh are hoping for their biggest crowd for a ladies game in recent seasons at the stadium with tickets available at www.theposhtickets.com priced at £3 for adults. The Ticket Office will be open on the night from 5pm.

The ladies have enjoyed an eye-catching season and hope to celebrate with a strong performance against a side who currently play a level higher.

Manager Kathryn Lusk believes it will be a competitive encounter and is hoping to end the season on a high.

Kathryn said: “There is a real buzz ahead of the game and we are really looking forward to playing at the stadium. The reason we started playing a fixture at the ABAX was to try and showcase what we are all about and hopefully we will have a good crowd on Sunday to watch what should be a really competitive game.

“Our aim is to win the game. I want the fans that come to watch to see what we are about, see our identity and see that we can play good football. It is a great opportunity for us to end the season in a positive manner to celebrate what we have achieved this year.”

Skipper Kier Perkins has seen first-hand how the women’s game has grown, even in the last few years and is hoping that the team can inspire the next generation. “I work in a primary school myself, so I see a lot of young girls wanting to get into the game and when I tell them I play for Posh, they get excited and ask me lots of questions.

“It is good to see them wanting to know more about the women’s game. It is getting more and more popular and that is great to see. We want girls to enjoy playing football and it is really important that there is a pathway for them to do that.”