Peterborough United know two thirds of their opponents in the opening round of the Checkatrade Trophy

Peterborough United have been drawn against League One rivals Luton Town and League Two side MK Dons in the group stages of the 2018-19 Checkatrade Trophy.

An under 21 side from either Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham, Southampton, Swansea, Spurs, West Ham will also be placed in group H with Posh.

That draw will take place on Wednesday (July 18) when the home and away fixtures will be allocated. Posh will play two matches at home as the under 21 sides will play all their fixtures away from home.

Posh beat Luton on penalties in the knockout stages of the competition last season.