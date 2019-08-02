Peterborough United insist Ivan Toney is not for sale despite interest from a Championship club and former Posh strikers also in demand

Have your say

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed striker Ivan Toney is not for sale despite reported interest from Championship club Barnsley.

According to a national newspaper Toney is Barnsley’s number one target should they lose forward Kieffer Moore this summer.

MacAnthony used his Twitter account to state simply ‘Ivan is not for sale.’

Other League One transfer stories...

Ipswich Town are set to sign defender James Wilson after a successful trial period following his release from Lincoln. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Doncaster Rovers are on the verge of completing a double swoop of Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Niall Ennis and Cameron John on loan. (Football Insider)

Moore revealed offers are in place for two strikers with records ‘every bit as good, if not better’ than John Marquis. (Doncaster Free Press)

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says striker Kyle Vassell has not expressed a desire to leave amid reported interest from Salford City. (Sheffield Star)

Football Ventures are expected finalise their takeover of Bolton Wanderers today allowing time for players to be paid in full. (Burnden Aces)

Lincoln City have won the race to sign Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker on loan. He scored 26 goals at Mansfield last term. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Stevenage are close to thrashing out a deal for former Ipswich Town and Peterborough striker Paul Taylor.