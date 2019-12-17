Peterborough United injury update: One could be out for the season, another out until February, others due to return over the festive period

Have your say

Peterborough United fear young forward Idris Kanu could miss the rest of the season after fracturing an eye socket in training.

Kanu was acidentally caught by a teammate during a practice session on Friday and was due to see a specialist for a firm diagnosis yesterday (December 16).

Josh Knight could be out of action until February.

Kanu was due to play in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bolton at the Weston Homes Stadium after impressing on his return to the starting line-up the previous weekend in Portsmouth.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony tweeted: “Looks a bad one & possible season-ending depending on vision and scope of eye socket fracture. Gutted for him.”

Right-back Nathan Thompson was due to have a scan yesterday on the thigh problem that forced him off after 14 minutes on Saturday.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson gave an update on the other injuries at the club’s AGM today.

Josh Knight: Back start of February.

George Boyd: Back on Boxing Day.

Siriki Dembele: Back on January 1.

Frazer Blake-Tracy: Back on Boxing Day.