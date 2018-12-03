Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round draw alongside the biggest and best club sides in the country

Have your say

Peterborough United take their place alongside the biggest clubs in the country in the FA Cup third round draw tonight (December 3, from 7pm).

Posh face a second round replay at Bradford City on Tuesday, December 11 after losing a 2-0 lead in the final stages of Saturday’s second round tie at the ABAX Stadium.

Bradford have followed Posh’s lead by heavily reducing prices for the replay. Tickets will cost £10 (adults), £5 (concessions) and £1 (juniors).

Posh are ball number 53 in tonight’s draw which will be screned live on BBC Two.