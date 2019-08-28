Peterborough United in race against time to sign new midfielder

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry admits he faces a race against time to complete a deal for a new midfielder before the August transfer window shuts.

Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph today (August 28) he has been negotiating with the same player for the last two months.

Aaron Chapman with Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

But deadline day is looming. All transfers have to be completed by 11pm on Monday (September 2).

“I am in advanced talks with a player,” Fry revealed. “I’ve been talking to him for two months.

“We are getting nearer, but whether or not I can get it done in time is another matter.

“We have agreed a fee with his current club, but talks with the player and his agent have been tricky. His club would also let him come on loan with a view to a permanent deal which is okay with us also.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson believes one central midfielder would complete a squad capable of pushing hard for promotion from League One.

Fry insists Posh do not have to sell any of several transfer-listed players in order to make one final purchase to satisfy financial fairplay rules.

“Financial fairplay is an issue for a lot of clubs,” Fry said. “But it’s not a problem for us as far as signing one more player is concerned.

“It is a problem for us as far as getting players out of the club is concerned because anyone interested in our players usually have to offload their own players first. They all seem to be at their financial fairplay limits

“It’s a complicated business these days.”

Goalkeepers Aaron Chapman and Conor O’Malley, right-back Jason Naismith, midfielders Mark O’Hara and Alex Woodyard and winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts are all available for transfer.

“I’m surprised at how little interest there has been in the players we no longer want,” Fry added.

“Aaron Champman for instance was the golden glove winner in League Two two seasons ago and was rated a top 10 League One goalkeeper last season.

“It’s amazing we have had no interest in him for a while.

“Mark O’Hara has been messed around by Lincoln who kept telling him they wanted to sign him, but they seem to have signed everyone else instead.

“A Scottish club did come in for O’Hara, but they couldn’t get near what we want for him.

“There has been little interest in Alex Woodyard or Jason Naismith, but to be fair they have only just been made available.

“They both want to play first-team football which is understandable and I’d be surprised if there wasn’t plenty of interest in both of them by Monday.”