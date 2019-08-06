Peterborough United in no rush to replace Matt Godden as another player goes on the transfer list

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists he’s in no rush to sign another striker despite the departure of Matt Godden to League One rivals Coventry City today (August 6).

Godden left for a reported fee of £750k - officially it’s an undisclosed fee - after failing to win reassurances about his first-team future at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Conor O'Malley.

That leaves Ferguson with just expensive duo Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa as out and out strikers at the club, but the manager is relaxed about that situation.

Posh are keen to get players out of the building. Goalkeer Conor O’Malley has joined Aaron Chapman, Mark O’Hara, Callum Cooke and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts on the transfer list. Chapman was preferred to O’Malley on the opening day of the League One season on Saturday.

“I’m in no rush to sign a replacement for Matt,” Ferguson insisted. “I have two very good strikers and I also have Idris Kanu and Serhat Tasdemir as strong players who can play in attacking positions.

“I’m not committed to playing two strikers in a game anyway. We have to be flexible and I remain confident we have enough quality going forward in the squad.

“Matt wanted to play first-team football which I fully understand. He’s a great lad and a good pro. I wish him all the best.

“We got a good fee for him. Barry Fry has done a good deal for the club.

“Getting players out of the club remains a priority. I have put two goalkeepers on the list and if they both go we will have to find one replacement.”

Tasdemir, assisted by Marcus Maddison, scored for Posh in a 1-1 draw in a behind closed doors friendly against Cambridge United today.

Posh fielded a couple of trialists included a young striker from non-league football.