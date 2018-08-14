Peterborough United in cup action at a Championship club

Have your say

Peterborough United travel to Championship side QPR for a first round Carabao Cup tie tonight (August 14, 7.45pm).

Posh will be looking to cause an upset against a side managed by former England coach Steve McClaren and featuring ex-Posh striker Conor Washington.

There is no extra time tonight. The tie will go straight to penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

Alan Swann will be there for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.