Peterborough United in 2019: A manager sacking, a player sacking, a betting ban, a record transfer fee, a hard-luck story and why Posh are already Championship class
Peterborough United rarely experience dull years and 2019 was no exception.
Here are the Peterborough Telegraph’s best and worst Posh moments of the year.
1. Playing record
Posh played 55 games, winning 24, drawing 12, losing 19, scoring 84 goals and conceding 74. The final game of the 2018-19 season against Burton (right) was won, but Posh missed the play-offs by a point and a place.
Josh Yorwerth was sacked when his long-term absence from action turned out not to be due to an illness but a charge of failing to take a drugs test when requested. He was banned from football for four years.
Ivan Toney was the only Posh player to pass a half century of appearances in 2019. He appeared in 51 of the 55 matches played. Joe Ward (46) was second in the appearances charts just ahead of Marcus Maddison (44).