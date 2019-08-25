Peterborough United hotshot Mo Eisa thanks his manager for kick-starting his career, while Darren Ferguson explains why he took the hat-trick hunter off

Peterborough United’s record signing Mo Eisa has thanked manager Darren Ferguson for getting his career back on track.

Striker Eisa struck twice in yesterday’s superb 4-0 League One win at MK Dons (August 24) to make it four goals in his last three outings for the club.

Mo Eisa celebrates his second goal for Posh at MK Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Eisa and strike partner Ivan Toney, another scorer at stadium:mk, are joint top scorers in League One with four goals alongside James Norwood (Ipswich), Chris Maguire (Sunderland) and Paddy Madden (Fleetwood).

They are Eisa’s first competitive goals since the latter stages of the 2017-18 season when he was playing for Cheltenham in League Two.

Eisa moved to Championship side Bristol City for last season and barely saw first-team action, but Posh still paid an estimated £1.3 million for him this summer.

“Like any other player I didn’t like not playing last season, so tt’s great to now be playing week in, week out again,” Eisa enthused after helping to put MK Dons to the sword. “So I thank the gaffer for that.

“The goals are just a bonus for me though. It’s all about the team winning and we have hit our stride together now.

“The first couple of games weren’t good enough, but we went back to basics and kept working hard and now we have hit some form.

“I was delighted with this win. I heard there was a big rivalry between the clubs and we treated it like a big game. It was obviously huge for the fans so we are pleased for them.

“I want to help the team be successful. That’s my number one aim. I can contribute more than scoring goals and it’s the same with Ivan Toney.

“He’s pretty much scored in every game, but there is much more to his game than goals. He holds the ball up well and he brings others into play. Our partnership is getting stronger by the game.

“There is no big personal rivalry between us. We don’t talk about the number of goals we have scored already. For both of us it’s about winning.

“I can do a bit more. I’ve not completed 90 minutes yet so I can improve on that. I’ve not reached peak match sharpness, but I’m getting there.

“I enjoyed my first goal yesterday (a 1-2 with George Boyd) as I don’t get many goals like that. I enjoyed that one in particular.

“The second goal (a cut inside and powerful shot) was more usual for me. I’m slowly getting back to my old ways.

“Having Marcus Maddison in our team helps as well. As soon as he gets the ball me and Ivan get on the shoulder of our defenders as we know Marcus has the ability to play us through.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson admitted he was about to take Eisa off moments before he struck his second goal of the game in the 72nd minute.

“He was coming off,” Ferguson said. “But then he scored and Aaron Mclean (coach) said I couldn’t take him off now so I gave him five minutes to get his hat-trick and then replaced him.

“It would have been good for Mo to get a hat-trick, but I needed to get some game time in Siriki Dembele so I made the switch.”