Peterborough United hotshot isn’t bothered by transfer talk

Peterborough United hotshot Ivan Toney insists constant speculation about his future will not cause him to take his eye off the ball.

Toney was the subject of an unsuccessful £4 million bid from an unnamed Championship club in August and rumours surfaced this week of a combined £20 million bid for League One’s top scorer and Marcus Maddison.

Championship sides Derby and Middlesbrough were the two teams reported to be plotting a raid on London Road, although Barnsley are also keen on the 23 year-old.

But it’s a ludicrous price tag as Maddison has a release clause of £2.5 million in his current deal anyway, but Toney treats realistic and imaginative bids with the same shrug of the shoulders.

His focus right now is helping Posh bounce from last weekend’s Doncaster disappointment with a win against lowly AFC Wimbledon at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (September 28).

“Speculation is speculation, that is all it is, I don’t let it affect me,” Toney stated. “ You can see that’s been the case because I was in good form around that point in August and ever since.

“My job is score as many goals as I can and help the team and that is my sole focus.

“After a bad result, I hate waiting a week to play again and put things right.

“We under-performed at Doncaster. We didn’t do the things we’d been doing well in the previous games.

“But we have the quality in the squad to bounce back successfully.

“Everyone is going to be even more determined than usual to get a positive result.

“We might have to be patient as Wimbledon will try and make it difficult for us by sitting deep, but it’s down to us to break them down.

“Obviously a win and a clean sheet are the main aims, but Wimbledon will be a decent side. No team in League One makes things easy.”

Toney is League One’s top scorer with eight goals. Posh signed him from Newcastle United for a reported £450,000 13 months ago and will no doubt cash in on him at some stage.

But not yet as Posh chairman Darragh McAnthony was quick to state after the latest transfer rumours hit social media.

“I wouldn’t take any notice of transfer rumours in September,” MacAnthony insisted.