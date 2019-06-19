Peterborough United hold transfer talks with defender and also agree a fee for an attacking player

Peterborough United have today (June 19) discussed personal terms with Colchester United defender Frankie Kent.

Posh have confirmed undisclosed fees for Kent and his Colchester team-mate Sammie Szmodics have been agreed with the League Two club. No meeting with Szmodics has yet taken place, while Kent has asked for time to consider the Posh offer.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson insists the move for Kent had nothing to do with the failure to sign Oldham centre-back George Edmundson.

Ferguson said: “I’ve had a very positive meeting with Frankie who has asked for time to consider our offer. Hopefully he will reply in a positive way before the weekend.

“We bid for Frankie six weeks ago so it was nothing to do with what went on with Oldham. He’s an excellent defender and he fits the bill for us as we want a younger player to play alongside Mark Beevers at the heart of our defence. He’s comfortable on the ball, but also defends well.

“If Frankie turns us down we’ll just move on. We have other targets, but he’s at the top of my list.

“Frankie and Sammie Szmodics have both been brought up well at Colchester. They look after their younger players. I’ve kept an eye on Szmodics for a couple of seasons. He’s a really good player who would suit the way we want to play.

“I’m aware other clubs might want him, but we have the advantage of having had a bid accepted. I have yet to speak to the player though.”

Kent is a graduate of Colchester’s youth system and has made 141 appearances for his sole professional club, scoring seven goals. Kent was player-of-the-year at Colchester last season.

Kent would become the eighth signing of the summer for Posh would be expected to form an all-new central defensive partnership with Beevers who moved to London Road from Bolton last month.

Other summer signings by Posh are goalkeeper Christy Pym, full-backs Niall Mason, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Dan Butler, midfielder Serhat Tasdemir and striker Mo Eisa.

