Peterborough United haven’t shut the door on their transfer-listed captain

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans hasn’t closed the first-team door on transfer-listed centre-back Jack Baldwin.

Baldwin has been strongly linked with a move to League One title favourites Sunderland in recent weeks, but spent last week with Posh at their training camp in Portugal.

Jason Naismith is in the running to be Posh captain in the 2018/19 season.

The 25 year-old has featured in Posh friendlies which suggests he is in Evans’ plans while he remains at the ABAX Stadium. Baldwin is expected to play in tomorrow’s (July 28, 3pm) friendly with Bolton at the ABAX Stadium.

Evans recruited centre-backs Rhys Bennett and Josh Yorwerth in the summer. Ryan Tafazolli is one of the few players from last season likely the start the new season in the first-team.

“Jack Baldwin is the perfect professional,” Evans announced. “I knew that when I placed him on the transfer list at the end of last season and nothing he’s done this summer has made my change my mind.

“Jack is a special man, but I had to make a decision for footballing reasons and I felt I could find better players.

“But he has been outstanding in pre-season both in training and in the games. He is still a great bloke to have around the training camp.

“If he is still here when the season starts he will be considered for selection.

“I had a good chat with him last week and he reckons we have a much better group this season than last season.”

Evans will name either right-back Jason Naismith or midfielder Alex Woodyard as Posh skipper before tomorrow’s game.