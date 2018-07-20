Peterborough United have turned down three bids from the same Championship club for striker

Have your say

Peterborough United have rejected three bids from Derby County for striker Jack Marriott.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation during an interview with the club’s website today (July 20).

He said: “Derby have made three bids for Jack and we’ve turned them all down. The bids involved slightly different offers and we’ve told Jack about them all.

“We have a valuation of a 23 year-old, lightning fast striker who won the League One Golden Boot last season.”

Derby are now managed by England and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

The interview with MacAnthony will be broadcast live on the club’s youtube channel later today.