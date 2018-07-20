Peterborough United have turned down three bids from Derby for Jack Marriott as Frank Lampard confirms he is a fan

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has confirmed he is a fan of Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed earlier today (July 20) that the Rams have seen three bids for Marriott turned down this summer. MacAnthony made his revelation during an interview with the club’s website.

And Lampard has now broken his silence on the situation, stating: “He (Darragh MacAnthony) has told you everything there, hasn’t he? So I don’t really need to add to that.

“He (Marriott) is a good player. Everyone is aware of Jack Marriott and will know the amount of goals he scored in League One last season.

“There is no movement on it other than what he (MacAnthony) has said already and we will see going forward.

“Any good player has teams interested, that is the way it goes.

“When Jack Marriott is still a Peterborough player I think it is very important I don’t state any more than that, and we will see how we go.”

Marriott scored 33 goals (26 in League One) in his first season at Posh following a £450,000 move from Luton Town last summer. Posh are understood to want a fee in excess of the club record £6 million for the player.

MacAnthony said: “Derby have made three bids for Jack and we’ve turned them all down. The bids involved slightly different offers and we’ve told Jack about them all.

“We have a valuation of a 23 year-old, lightning fast striker who won the League One Golden Boot last season.”

The interview with MacAnthony will be broadcast live on the club’s youtube channel later today.