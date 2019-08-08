Peterborough United have to improve massively to beat Oxford and there could be team changes and a switch in formation

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is confident there will be a big improvement in form when his side travel to Oxford United for the first away League One game of the season on Saturday (August 10).

To be frank, it would be hard to play anywhere near as poorly, but Ferguson has always believed his new-look side - he has made 10 summer signings - would show natural progress as the campaign wears on.

Josh Knight could start for Posh at Oxford.

There will ne panic reactions to last Saturday, but there’s a good chance Marcus Maddison and Josh Knight will be drafted into the starting line-up for a game against a team who gained an excellent 1-1 draw at Sunderland on opening day.

“If we’d have won 5-0 last week I’d still have expected us to improve for the next match,” Ferguson said. “Obviously we will have to improve considerably to have a chance of beating a very good Oxford side, but I expect to see progress as the season continues.

“Sometimes when you watch a dvd back of a match it doesn’t look as bad as you thought it was when watching it live.

“But the Fleetwood dvd was just as bad as I remembered it, especially in the first-half when we played in the exact opposite way to which I intended.

“We had a lot of possession, but far too much of it was going sideways. That’s not what we are about. We were far too ponderous in our build-up play and struggled to create chances as a result.

“I don’t know if it was because we were spooked by conceding two early goals as we didn’t even try to play quickly and between the lines.

“There is no need to get too downbeat though. I might tweak things, but there will be nothing drastic.

“I might not play two up for a start.

“It will often be a case this season of juggling the side and the formation to get the in-form players in.

“It should be a much more open game at Oxford. It’s a big pitch which will suit us, but we are playing against another very good side.

“Oxford lost a couple of good wide players in the summer, but they replaced them with two very good players in Woodburn and Ford.

“They’ve recruited well generally and I believe they are trying to get another striker on before we play them.

“They’ve picked up a very good young player in Woodburn from Liverpoool who played in the number ‘10’ role last weekend so it will be a good test for us, but as always we will concentrate on what we do and we should be able to cause them problems.

“I’ve known (Oxford manager) Karl Robinson a long time and there isn’t normally much mystery about how his teams play. They will be a good footballing side.”

Maddison, who started pre-season training later than the rest of the squad, played 30 minutes against Fleetwood and an hour in a 1-1 friendly draw with Cambridge United on Tuesday (August 6).