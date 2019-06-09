Peterborough United have signed a play-making goalkeeper!

Peterborough United came highly recommended to new goalkeeper Christy Pym.

Pymn, who signed a three-year deal at Posh after running out of contract at Exeter City, took advice from players who have made the same journey before making the switch to the Weston Homes Stadium.

Former Posh goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik.

Fellow goalkeepers Bobby Olejnik and Paul Jones, plus striker Tom Nichols were all consulted by Pym before he made the step up to League One.

“No-one had a bad word to say about the club,” Pym revealed. “Bobby even played for the current Peterborough United manager and he only had good things to say about him.

“Those opinions meant a lot to me and after the manager sold me on the ambition of the club and that part I would play I didn’t hesitate in signing.

“The manager was very keen on me and I was very keen on how he wanted to play.

“He wants to play out from the back and that suits me, I used to play on pitch as well as in goal as a youngster and I’m very comfortable with the ball at my feet. I am calm and I’ll always take a touch. I’m not bothered by opponents closing me down.

“I had a great few years at Exeter, but it became frustrating when we just kept missing out on promotion.

“I’m now ready for the step up and ready to win a promotion.”

Pym is one of seven players signed by Posh since the end of last season. He is expected to the start the season as the club’s number one goalkeeper with Conor O’Malley as back-up.