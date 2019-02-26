Peterborough United have sacked Josh Yorwerth

Peterborough United have sacked central defender Josh Yorwerth following his four-year ban for a doping offence.

Yorwerth (23) was handed what is believed to be the longest ban in English football history following a doping charge. He was found guilty of avoiding a drugs tester who called at his Peterborough home and of taking cocaine.

A club statement read: “Peterborough United Football Club have been working with Josh Yorwerth over the past few months alongside the PFA to try and help him overcome a number of personal issues.

“The board of directors have been very supportive of him during this case and a representative of the football club has been in constant dialogue with Josh throughout the whole process.

“However, following the two charges made against Josh (one for evading an anti-doping test and the other for taking cocaine) and the four-year ban issued, the football club wishes to confirm that his contract will be terminated.

“The football club wishes Josh well with his recovery and for his future and hope he continues to get the support he needs from those in a position to help.

The football club will not add to this statement.”

It’s understood drug testers turned up at the player’s home on a weekday in September. Yorwerth is understood to have taken cocaine over the previous weekend and falsely believed that a positive test would result in a two-year ban rather than the maximum three months.

If Yorwerth had taken the test and it was found to be positive he would have remained anonymous under FA rules.

Posh signed Yorwerth for an undisclosed fee from Crawley last summer, but he has started just one game for the club, a Checkatrade Trophy tie at MK Dons in September.

He last appeared for Posh as a substitute in a 4-2 League One win at Gillingham later that month.

Soon afterwards the club announced Yorwerth was absent from London Road because of personal reasons before the FA announced in December he faced a doping charge.

Yorwerth can appeal the ban.