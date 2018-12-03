Peterborough United have reunited Digger with Mushy at London Road!

Two of the best Peterborough United Academy graduates of all-time have been reunited at the club.

Simon Davies has today been appointed as an assistant to Posh under 18 manager Matthew Etherington.

Simon Davies celebrates a goal for Spurs.

The pair were part of the club’s most successful youth team. They were the star players in a run to the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup in 1997-98.

Davies will be at Wednesday’s (December 5) third round FA Youth Cup tie at Huddersfield before formally taking up his new post in January. It’s a first coaching position for the Welshman.

“I must admit when I put the training wear on with the Posh badge, it was a proud moment,” Davies said.

“It has all happened so quickly. I spoke to Matt at the weekend after a departure within the set-up and it is a great opportunity for me and one I am really looking forward to.

“Myself and Matt get on very well and hopefully we can work well together and help the youngsters at the football club.

“I, alongside Matt, started my career at Peterborough United within the Academy. I enjoyed my time here, I spent a long time at the club and it is great to be back. I can’t wait to get started,”

‘Digger’ Davies went on to make 75 Posh first-team appearances, scoring six goals, before he was sold to Spurs, along with Etherington, for a combined fee of £1.2 million in December 1999. Midfielder Davies was valued at £700k in that deal, making him then the biggest Posh sale of all time.

Davies (39) went on to play for Everton and Fulham in a 444-game professional career. He also won 58 senior Wales caps, scoring six times for his country.

Davie replaces long-time youth coach Sam Darlow who announced his departure from Posh last week.