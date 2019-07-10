Peterborough United have received ‘insulting, paltry and disrespectful’ offers for transfer-listed players and they’ve been linked with a former million-pound midfielder

Have your say

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has told clubs circling Posh’s transfer-listed players to either ‘put up or shut up’.

MacAnthony has called some of the bids received and enquiries made for goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, midfielders Callum Cooke and Mark O’Hara, striker Matt Stevens and winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts as ‘insulting’.

Luke Murphy (left). Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

Buckley-Ricketts is currently on trial at League Two side Carlisle.

“Clubs need to get real with their offers,” MacAnthony said. “Forest Green offered us £25k for Matty Stevens, a prolific goalscorer wherever he’s played on loan and that’s not nowhere near enough for us.

“We’ve also had offers for Cooke and O’Hara that have been paltry and disrespectful. We’ve had interest in Chapman, but nothing concrete.

“We’ve even had offers for Matty Godden which have been far below what we would expect, but we are happy to keep him anyway.

“Ivan Toney has also attracted interest, but he won’t be going anywhere.”

Posh have today (July 10) been linked with a move for Bolton’s former Crrewe, Leeds United and Burton midfielder Luke Murphy.

Murphy (29) once moved from Crewe to Leeds for £1 million.

He’s under contract at Bolton, but such is the situation at the Trotters, the player can rip that deal up providing he gives 14 days notice.

Murphy has made over 350 senior appearances.